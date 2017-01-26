Grammy winner Tramaine Hawkins kicks off new Detroit Music Series

Marking an extended absence, music icon Tramaine Hawkins returns to Detroit to launch a new music series, “Saturday Night Live … A Salute to Sunday Morning Church.” The new series kicks off on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 21150 Moross Road, Detroit, MI. Dr. James J. Minnick is pastor. Also appearing are Detroit-based recording artists Bill Moss Jr., the Michael Fletcher Chorale and Gerard Brooks. The evening will also feature a special appearance by a surprise guest artist.

This is the inaugural event in a new ongoing (Saturday) gospel music series branded “Saturday Night Live … A Salute to Sunday Morning Church.” Celebrating the spirit and sounds of the Sunday morning church experience, all the artists and music represent singers and songs you would hear on a Sunday morning in your local church. Subsequent events will spotlight a different theme (praise & worship singers, male/female psalmists, youth groups, choirs, etc.).

With an instantly recognizable voice that transcends genres, Hawkins has been a hit-maker for over three decades with gospel classics like “Changed,” “Going Up Yonder” and “The Potter’s House.” She was also part of the groundbreaking classic “Oh Happy Day,” the first million-selling gospel single to top the pop record charts, as well as the first global crossover hit. Her single “Fall Down (Spirit of Love)” was the first gospel song to reach number one on the dance charts and helped open the door to contemporary rhythms we hear in gospel music today.

Among her numerous awards, she has won two Grammy® awards, two Dove Awards, and 18 Stellar awards. Lady Tramaine, as she is fondly known, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

The series is produced by Mount Pleasant MBC in association with 1 Voice Communications. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call (313) 884-6648 or visit www.mtpleasantch.org.

