Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

India.Arie defends Chrisette Michele’s inaugural performance

Posted 6 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, singer Chrisette Michele performs for President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and his wife Ho Ching, in the State Dining Room of the White House during a state dinner in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, singer Chrisette Michele performs for President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and his wife Ho Ching, in the State Dining Room of the White House during a state dinner in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)


India.Arie is defending Chrisette Michele’s decision to sing at an inaugural ball for President Donald Trump.

Arie says in an open letter posted on TwitLonger on Wednesday that she “never” would have performed at the ceremony herself. But she says Michele shouldn’t be “shouted down or abused” for doing so. She chalks up Michele’s decision to take part to a “career misstep.”

Director Spike Lee wrote ahead of the inaugural last week that he was considering using Michele’s “Black Girl Magic” in his upcoming Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It” but won’t anymore because of her performance.

Michele responded to the controversy with a poem on Instagram this week, denouncing her critics’ “hateful words.”

 

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

100 photos Launch gallery

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

Continue reading India.Arie defends Chrisette Michele’s inaugural performance

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now