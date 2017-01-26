Library of Michigan Offers MeLCat!

Martin Ackley

LANSING – The Library of Michigan (LM) continues its commitment to increase access to library collections and services by offering MeLCat – Michigan’s statewide borrowing catalog system, a component of the Michigan eLibrary (MeL).

MeLCat is a shared catalog, interlibrary loan and materials-delivery service offering library users simple and convenient web-based access to the collections of the 448 participating public, academic, and K-12 school libraries in Michigan with delivery of materials to their local library.

For cardholders, MeLCat provides easy 24/7 access to more library materials than LM alone could provide, with convenient pick up at the library in downtown Lansing. Additionally, State of Michigan employees can arrange to have books delivered to their office. Any Michigan resident presenting a valid photo ID with current address can obtain a LM library card by visiting the library and filling out an application.

To find a list of participating MeLCat libraries, go to: http://mel.org/melcat and click on Participating Libraries in the middle of the page.

Participation in MeLCat is the most recent addition to the Library of Michigan’s 2016 efforts to expand and enhance services, including:

Saturday hours (excludes weekends with federal holidays);

circulation of materials to all LM cardholders;

access to the LM’s in-depth and unique collections, including Michigan newspapers on microfilm, by libraries around the state; and now

participation in MeLCat.

“We are expanding services to answer an increased demand for access to the library’s unique collections and the knowledge and expertise our staff has to offer,” said State Librarian Randy Riley.

For information about visiting the library and a complete listing of the library’s open hours, visit: http://www.michigan.gov/reachthelibrary, email: librarian@michigan.gov or call: 517-373-1300. Staff are available on the 2nd floor during open hours to assist with research questions and locating materials.

The Michigan eLibrary is funded by the State of Michigan through the Library of Michigan, with federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grants through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.