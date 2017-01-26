Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Marcels singer Ronald ‘Bingo’ Mundy dies at 76

Posted 3 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

Ronald ``Bingo'' Mundy

Ronald “Bingo” Mundy


PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Ronald “Bingo” Mundy, best known for his work with the doo-wop group The Marcels and their hit “Blue Moon,” has died. He was 76.

Mundy lived in Pittsburgh and died of pneumonia at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday.

The five-member vocal group reportedly recorded the song in two takes.

“Blue Moon” is instantly recognizable for the bass vocals that begin the song _ “Bom ba ba bom ba bom ba bom bom.” Mundy can be heard singing the background refrain of “Moon moon moon moon moon.”

The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1961.

The Odell Robinson Jr. Funeral Home confirmed the death along with family members who spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which first reported it Tuesday.

 

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

100 photos Launch gallery

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

Continue reading Marcels singer Ronald ‘Bingo’ Mundy dies at 76

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now