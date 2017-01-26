Still a-MAZE-ing after all these years

Jazz pioneer and musical giant Louis Armstrong once said, “There is two kinds of music, the good and the bad. I play the good kind.”

Similarly, Duke Ellington, another musical giant, once said, “There are simply two kinds of music, good music and the other kind.”

Frankie Beverly and Maze don’t play the other kind. Frankie Beverly and Maze plays good music. Matter of fact, Maze has been playing good music for more than 40 years, and all their incredibly loyal fans do is keep asking for more. Maze fans in Detroit should be happy to hear that their beloved group will be coming to Detroit’s Sound Board at Motor City Casino this Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m.

Original band member Roame Lowry (congas, background vocals) says the band returns to Detroit close to annually, and the experience is always a good one. Like most other musicians who perform here, he has a strong respect and love for Detroit’s hallowed place in the world of music.

Detroit is “one of our favorite crowds,” he said. “I really respect what the city has done in terms of music. We always get a great response. We have a great fan base pretty much all over, but Detroit is a place we always look forward to playing.”

What keeps you guys on the road and loving to perform after all these years?

“We just have a fantastic fan base. If it wasn’t for them I don’t know what we would be doing or where we’d be right now. It’s amazing to us that we haven’t had an album out in more than 25 years, yet and still we pretty much sell out everywhere we go.”

When you look out in the audience, are you seeing new fans?

“Most definitely. We’re seeing generations. For the most part, the true fans? Like, my age? Their kids were listening to Maze. You’re talking about 15 to 60 and up. It makes our fan base stronger and larger. It’s a testament to the music and the band.”

What is it about the songs that connects people so strongly?

“I think it’s a universal message. Our hits are about what’s actually going on in life and what you experience in life. Joy and Pain. Sunshine and Rain. Happy Feelings. We Are One.”

Do you think, given the current situation that songs like Joy and Pain, and We Are One have particular relevance?

“It would have been great if we could have used that song in a lot that’s going on right now. Or even performed the song. I’ve been talking about that with several people, and we’re trying to work on something where we can get the song out to perform for some of these rallies or protests that they’re doing today.”

How did the name Maze come about?

“We moved from Philly to California in 1972. We were called Raw Soul. We used to play in a nightclub in San Francisco, and Marvin Gaye’s sister-in-law was a big fan of the group, and she would always tell Marvin you’ve gotta come up and see these guys. So Marvin took out some time to come and see us, fell in love with the band, but he hated the name. So we started kicking out some names, you know, and I came up with Maze and we said OK that’s cool, and we started spitting out other names, just coming up with different names, and it almost was Caravan. But it came back to Maze, and it kinda made sense because the music would take you in and out of different emotions and each song was different, and it really did fit. Because back then at that time, it was more musical.

“It caught on, and Marvin got us our first deal with Capitol Records, and the art director came up with the hand, which is our logo. And it’s an actual maze.

“We ended up going out on tour with [Marvin Gaye], opening up for him. He loved us and we loved him. We used to go to his house and play basketball. Beautiful man. I can’t say enough about him. Miss him dearly.”

How do you feel about the music of today? Where are you on debate?

“Well what they’re missing is more substance in the music, and it’s really easy now as opposed to when I was coming up when you had musicians that were musicians. When you recorded in the studio you recorded with all musicians. Nowadays, I call it microwave music because it’s the computer age. So now you have composers and people that compose music just by a laptop or a computer, and how are you a musician if you can’t play an instrument? So it’s much easier now to make hit records.”

“We’re one of the last bands from that era” when there was Funkadelic, EWF, etc. “A lot of those bands sold out to disco, and that was a shame,” said Lowry, adding that Maze managed to avoid that dilemma because their music was catching fire around that time in the late ‘70s to early ‘80s which insulated them from the disco craze.

Is the purpose of music the same or has it changed?

“When all else fails, music will get you together. If you’re having problems and all of that, go to a concert and for that hour or two hours you’re gonna feel good. That music is gonna make you feel happy, sad, it’ll bring back memories. But it’s always a positive feeling. Once you leave there you go back to the real world. But nothing touches you more, other than love. It’s music.”

