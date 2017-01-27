Mid-Year Motivation for Students and Educators



(StatePoint) The school year can seem long for students and educators alike. However, a mid-year infusion of new technology and tools can provide just the motivation needed to ace the rest of the year.

Here are several tools and technologies that can pave the way to better, more enthusiastic learning at home and in the classroom.

Social Media

Teachers are increasingly communicating with students and parents over social media, whether it is tweeting updates about today’s lesson or field trip or using Pinterest to share ideas and student work.

Seventy-one percent of teens use more than one social media site already, according to recent Pew research. However getting comfortable using these tools in a more formal capacity can have real world implications for students, as more industries and professions require social media proficiency.

Making Music

Students and teachers of music know the varied benefits of a high-quality arts education. Learning music can help develop math and pattern recognition skills, increase coordination and foster left brain development, according to the National Association for Music Education. Be sure your tools of the trade are up to the task.

For students learning to play a keyboard, be sure their instrument features the same sound quality as a traditional piano, but with the additional benefits a higher-tech option brings.

For example, the Privia PX-160 from Casio, an 88-key digital piano that boasts the sound of a 9-foot concert grand, features left and right audio outputs, making it easy to connect to other devices for external amplification or recording purposes. Additional features include dual headphone jacks, 18 authentic piano tones, duet mode, a USB port and a two-track recorder. Whether you are outfitting a home or a classroom with musical instruments, additional information can be found at CasioMusicGear.com.

Noise Canceling Headphones

Peace and quiet are not always available during crunch time, particularly for students with many siblings, or college students living in a dorm room. Help scholars achieve greater serenity with a good set of noise canceling headphones that don’t compromise the quality of the audio.

Classroom Revamp

Many schools are looking to go green and save some money while upgrading technology. By combining a laser and LED light source, Casio’s LampFree projectors are a unique, high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses half the amount of power per unit than its traditional lamp-based counterparts. They save educators time and money because they require minimal maintenance and eliminate the cost of replacement lamps, as they have a 20,000 hour lifespan.

The XJ-F210WN model features Intelligent Light Control, which senses ambient light in the room and automatically adjusts the projection brightness accordingly. This can be particularly beneficial to teachers, who may be using their projectors in classrooms with a lot of natural sunlight.

You can help make the school year feel new again with educational tools that revamp learning.

