Racist Trump Campaign Staffer To Join Education Department

A Donald Trump campaign staffer who shared racist posts online will join the U.S. Department of Education, according to an internal email obtained by the Huffington Post.

The news outlet reported that Acting Education Secretary Phil Rosenfelt and Jason Botel, the White House adviser for education, sent the email to department staff to announce new hires from the Trump administration.

Teresa UnRue is listed among 14 other people. She worked during the campaign in South Carolina as a graphic designer and field organizer.

The Associated Press reported that UnRue, a week before the Republican National Convention, posted a video on her Facebook page that showed a Black man eating fried chicken, while shaming other African-Americans who are angry about slavery.

UnRue commented: “Had me crack’n up!! Thank you! Please share this with people.”

A search of her Facebook page by the Huffington Post uncovered material that referred to former President Barack Obama as a “terrorist” or called for his arrest for “murder and treason.”

UnRue also called for “Islam control, not gun control” in the aftermath of the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub, the New York Daily News reported.

The Huffington Post did not get a response from the White House or UnRue to its request for comment.

SOURCE: Huffington Post, Associated Press

