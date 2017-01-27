Trump’s Lies Matter: Voter Fraud Claims Are A Precursor To Massive Voter Suppression

President Donald Trump has yet to sign a promised executive order to investigate his claims of voter fraud.
But during a retreat for Republican members of Congress in Philadelphia on Thursday, Trump continued to espouse the unsubstantiated allegations that fraud occurred during the presidential election, and promised to take action.
Rev. William Barber, president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, spoke with Roland Martin about Trump’s lies regarding illegal immigrants voting in the 2016 election.
Barber told Martin, “Donald Trump is telling the same lie that extremist Republicans told in state houses.”
These falsehoods led to myriad voter ID laws, disruptions in early voting, and eradication of same day voter registration in North Carolina and other battleground states.
Barber continued, “22 states passed voter suppression laws since 2010 and those 22 states represent 57 of African-Americans, 234 electoral [college] votes.”
“The real game is they want us to focus on the lie so we don’t focus on the thievery that just happened through voter suppression,” Barber said.
Watch Roland Martin, Rev. William Barber and the NewsOne Now panel discuss President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud in the video clip above.
Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.
SEE ALSO:
Where Is The Democratic Opposition To Trump And The GOP?
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos
100 photos Launch gallery
1.
1 of 100
2.
2 of 100
3.
3 of 100
4.
4 of 100
5.
5 of 100
6.
6 of 100
7.
7 of 100
8.
8 of 100
9.
9 of 100
10.
10 of 100
11.
11 of 100
12.
12 of 100
13.
13 of 100
14.
14 of 100
15.
15 of 100
16.
16 of 100
17.
17 of 100
18.
18 of 100
19.
19 of 100
20.
20 of 100
21.
21 of 100
22.
22 of 100
23.
23 of 100
24.
24 of 100
25.
25 of 100
26.
26 of 100
27.
27 of 100
28.
28 of 100
29.
29 of 100
30.
30 of 100
31.
31 of 100
32.
32 of 100
33.
33 of 100
34.
34 of 100
35.
35 of 100
36.
36 of 100
37.
37 of 100
38.
38 of 100
39.
39 of 100
40.
40 of 100
41.
41 of 100
42.
42 of 100
43.
43 of 100
44.
44 of 100
45.
45 of 100
46.
46 of 100
47.
47 of 100
48.
48 of 100
49.
49 of 100
50.
50 of 100
51.
51 of 100
52.
52 of 100
53.
53 of 100
54.
54 of 100
55.
55 of 100
56.
56 of 100
57.
57 of 100
58.
58 of 100
59.
59 of 100
60.
60 of 100
61.
61 of 100
62.
62 of 100
63.
63 of 100
64.
64 of 100
65.
65 of 100
66.
66 of 100
67.
67 of 100
68.
68 of 100
69.
69 of 100
70.
70 of 100
71.
71 of 100
72.
72 of 100
73.
73 of 100
74.
74 of 100
75.
75 of 100
76.
76 of 100
77.
77 of 100
78.
78 of 100
79.
79 of 100
80.
80 of 100
81.
81 of 100
82.
82 of 100
83.
83 of 100
84.
84 of 100
85.
85 of 100
86.
86 of 100
87.
87 of 100
88.
88 of 100
89.
89 of 100
90.
90 of 100
91.
91 of 100
92.
92 of 100
93.
93 of 100
94.
94 of 100
95.
95 of 100
96.
96 of 100
97.
97 of 100
98.
98 of 100
99.
99 of 100
100.
100 of 100