Women entrepreneurs start year in a positive manner

Wisdom, tenacity and courage are a few characteristics that describe attributes of an entrepreneur. When thinking of Arlinda Moriarty a seasoned business owner and Torie Day a newbie in the business world, family oriented can be added to the list. Moriarty is the owner of Moriarty Consultants, Inc. and Day is the proprietor of Day La Soul Catering.

Celebrating her new year in a positive manner Tuesday, Jan. 10 over 50 of Moriarty’s family, staff and friends were on hand as members of Pittsburgh City Council declared it Moriarty Day.

“Now, therefore be it resolved that the Council of the City of Pittsburgh does hereby commend Arlinda Moriarty for her work to improve countless lives and her service to her community,” reads a section of the proclamation.

Humbled by the recognition, Moriarty admits that she has not achieved any of her accomplishments by herself. “I am not a one-person crew,” she said thanking her parents, family and staff for their continuous support and hard work.

Established in 2000 Moriarty Consultants is a full-service home health care service. Within its17 years it has become a multi-million-dollar healthcare business that operates in 30 counties throughout Pennsylvania and in the states of Ohio, Connecticut, Georgia and Mississippi. Pennsylvania offices are located in several sections of Pittsburgh, as well as New Castle, McKeesport, Erie and Philadelphia. The business provides non-medical in-home care services giving clients family members and their caregivers peace of mind. Committed and dedicated to achieving high standards of excellence, she said in addition to the home care solutions they also provide disability services to meet the needs of consumers while assisting them in maintaining the upmost level of independent living and empowerment.

