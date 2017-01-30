Detroiters gather at airport to protest ban on Muslims [Watch video]

Hundreds gathered at the Detroit Metro Airport to protest Sunday afternoon, including U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence and Debbie Dingell, both Michigan Democrats. Video footage taken at the airport shows hundreds of people holding signs and chanting behind barricades.

“We have to make our voices heard,” Dingell said. “So we fight for why we are so proud to be American.”

Afaf Elhady, 27, came to the Detroit protest from Toledo, Ohio, with a group of about 30 people, including her son Terak, age 10 months.

Elhady was born in Yemen but came to the U.S. at age 6 and is a naturalized citizen. She’s now worried about her grandmother, who is in Yemen alone ― the family was in the process of helping her renew her green card.

Elhady was planning to go to Jordan next week but canceled the trip, saying she didn’t want to risk it even though Trump’s current executive order wouldn’t apply to her as a citizen.

“I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t get back here. This is my only home.”

“Mainly I came here as an American, before as a Muslim,” she said of the protest. “This is not what my country stands for.”

