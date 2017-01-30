DPSCD and EAA to host learning summit exploring national models for turn around

Detroit Public Schools Community District and Education Achievement Authority of Michigan will host a joint Learning Summit on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Martin Luther King Jr. Sr. High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Learning Summit is open to parents, school district staff, and community leaders. Seats are limited to 200 and participants are encouraged to register here.

Key leaders from several cities including Lawrence Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Springfield Public Schools will share how they accelerated performance for students in under-performing schools. The Learning Summit is part of a community-wide learning initiative to address Detroit‘s Priority schools.

“Our students are worth fighting for and they deserve high quality schools. At DPSCD we are singularly focused on improvement, and not afraid to hold ourselves accountable,” said DPSCD Interim Superintendent Alycia Meriweather. “This will require an “all hands on deck” approach that explores innovative methods that have proven results. We embrace the opportunity to develop an innovative plan for both the EAA and DPSCD priority schools.”

The goal for both districts is to glean turnaround strategies for struggling schools from local and national best practices, then develop an aggressive, comprehensive plan for the 2017-18 school year. As the EAA joins DPSCD, the districts are leveraging this opportunity to dramatically improve priority school performance. The summit will include breakout sessions, question and answer discussion and a data walk of the schools that are on the next level of accountability list.

“There have been many lessons learned about working with priority schools at the EAA. After consistent implementation of key initiatives we are starting to see improved student outcomes,” said EAA Chancellor Veronica Conforme. “This lays a good foundation as we come together with DPSCD and create momentum to implement innovative strategies that will further accelerate student learning. We are honored to host national and local education leaders to develop an innovative plan that addresses Detroit’s education crisis.”

