New Sun Rising seeks business and project leaders for Ignite Northside 2.0!

PITTSBURGH, PA (PittsburghNewsWire.com) — New Sun Rising (NSR), an organization empowering socially impactful businesses and creative projects in the Pittsburgh region through training, resources, and connections, is pleased to continue their support of the One Northside Consensus Plan in partnership with The Buhl Foundation for Ignite Northside 2.0. With the successful support of 55+ projects and businesses from 2016’s first version of Ignite Northside, Ignite Northside 2.0 propels next-stage development for businesses, projects, and their leaders through cost-free training, resources, and connections..

Ignite Northside 2.0 is a collaborative 10-month program providing structured learning, access to consultants and professional services, connections with partners, funding opportunities, and a physical space to help its participants get organized and grow.

Project and business owner participants will benefit through weekly Entrepreneurship Training Sessions. These one on one strategy sessions are customized specifically for each participant’s needs, focusing on growth support such as customer and community validation, building strategic partnerships, securing funding, and effective organizational development.

Leadership Development Workshops are held monthly to capitalize on strengths and overcome challenges created by weaknesses. Strengthening networks is another core strategy of Ignite Northside 2.0. Strategic connections will be made between peers and mentors at quarterly networking events, and to local resources and professional services in the Northside and broader Pittsburgh region throughout the program.

As if that wasn’t enough! Twice in 2017, we’ll showcase businesses and projects through a Business/Project Demo and Skill Swap. The goal of these public events are to provide practical community feedback to business and project leaders, connect diverse entrepreneurs served throughout the Ignite Northside Resource Hubs, and increase the identity of the Northside entrepreneurial community throughout the Pittsburgh region.

“Through a successful pilot year launching place-based incubators in the Northside, Millvale, and the Hilltop, we helped 75 new projects and businesses launch and grow in their communities”, said Scott Wolovich, Executive Director of New Sun Rising. “We strongly believe that delivering training and support at neighborhood-scale not only creates economic impact, but strengthens networks which build the community. This year, we are excited to implement the Ignite Northside program with Ebony McQueen-Harris and her team at Levels Creative Empowerment and Consulting Group. The relationship continues to be a shining example of how local hiring strategies can create stronger outcomes while directly financial investments which benefit the neighborhoods we serve.”

“Being an entrepreneur means you will always be learning! It means you understand that throughout your journey there is a responsibility to continually invest in oneself and serve others with the mindset of putting yourself in their (your client/customers) shoes.”, according to Ebony McQueen-Harris, Empowerment Consultant at Levels Creative Empowerment and Consulting Group and Ignite Northside Program Manager.

New Sun Rising encourages business or project leaders with an idea to improve the vibrancy of the Northside to review the program offerings and apply before the initial deadline on Thursday February 2nd at 11:59 PM. Ignite Northside 2.0 will go full speed ahead in February 2017! To learn more about Ignite Northside and submit an application, please visit http://www.newsunrising.org/ignite-northside-2-0

The Ignite Northside program is made possible through the support of The Buhl Foundation.

Inquiries should be directed to ebony@newsunrising.org

ABOUT NEW SUN RISING:

New Sun Rising (NSR) empowers innovative organizations that create economic opportunity, solve social challenges, and strengthen the vibrancy of place. We serve as educator, resource provider, connector, and activator of neighborhood-scale innovation. Our focus is on underserved communities and how equitable growth strategies can be utilized for economic and social development.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: