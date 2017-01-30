The Dale Rich Collection presents Black History Month program

Documentary, Exhibit, Speakers and Rare Showing of an Original Abraham Lincoln Signed Copy of the

Thirteenth Amendment

Detroit- A Dale Rich Collection Black History Month event highlighting the 13th Amendment, to the U.S. Constitution and the Emancipation Proclamation will take Place Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 from 12-4 p.m. in the Clara Stanton Friends Auditorium of the Main Branch of the Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward Ave. , Detroit, MI 48202. Library lot parking is free.

The event will feature a free screening of the PBS documentary “Slavery by Another Name,” which challenges one of our nation’s most cherished assumptions: the belief that slavery was ended with Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation of 1863. The film recounts how in the years following the Civil War, insidious new form of forced labor emerged in the South, keeping hundreds of thousands of African-Americans in bondage, trapping them in a brutal system.

The documentary will be moderated by noted historian Jamon Jordan of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). A panel with Professor Wallace Peace, historian from WCCD, author and historian Brian Prince and Attorney Herb Sanders along with other experts will be on the panel. A question and answer session will follow.

The program will also provide a rare public showing of the actual 13th Amendment as signed by legislatures and President Abraham Lincoln. The presentation will be accompanied by a library curator and Civil War re-enactors. The 151 year old hand written document is said to be one of 37 original 13th Amendment copies.

The 13th Amendment was passed by Congress on Jan. 31, 1865 and ratified by the States on Dec. 6, formally abolishing slavery in the United States. It declares that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

Before or after the program, attendees are invited to visit a Dale Rich Exhibit on the Library’s third floor (outside the Old Fine Arts Room).Using historic documents, photos and memorabilia to dramatic effect, Rich will highlight what he calls the Charters of Freedom: the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. One of the show cases, exhibits a document listing all of the approximate 1,500 men that enlisted into the First Michigan Colored Infantry aka 102nd United States Colored Troops (USCT) . He states that the document could be particularly useful for genealogical purposes .

Dale Rich is a nationally recognized photojournalist, researcher, and genealogist. His photographic work has appeared in outlets such as The New York Times, The Detroit News, The Huffington Post, The Amsterdam News ,Black Press USA, Telegram News, Michigan Chronicle and Michigan Citizen. He also has been the leading researcher on multiple Emmy-winning projects.

In partnership with Exhibits for a New Century, a Michigan History Museum initiative, and Tracking Advancements: 100 Years of Progress. Tracing Detroit’s population from 1865 to the present.

