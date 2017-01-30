Trump Fires Acting Attorney General For Refusing To Enforce Immigration Ban: Report

UPDATED: Jan. 30, 9:26 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Monday fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for “refusing to enforce a legal order” that bans immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, reports CNN.

A White House statement accused Yates of betraying the Department of Justice, the report says:

Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has been named new acting attorney general, the White House said.

The dramatic move came soon after CNN reported Yates told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

The move set up a clash between the White House and Yates, who was appointed by President Barack Obama and was set to serve until Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, is confirmed.

Obama Supports Protesters Against Trump’s Travel Ban

Former president Barack Obama released a statement Monday that supported protesters against President Donald Trump’s new executive order curbing immigration, reports USA Today.

Obama’s office released a statement Monday that, while not directly critical of President Trump, did applaud those protesting a travel ban on visitors from seven Muslim countries.

The statement from Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis: “President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day.”