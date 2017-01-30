Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree announces foreclosure prevention informational sessions every Saturday in February

Wayne County Community College will host at various locations

Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree is pleased to announce “Taxpayer Saturdays” in February to help reduce foreclosures in 2017 by expanding opportunities to meet personally with homeowners who may be at risk of foreclosure.

The Treasurer has established four “Taxpayer Saturday” sessions in February at a variety of Wayne County Community College District locations. The Treasurer has arranged to have the resources of his office and alliance partners to taxpayers at risk of foreclosure.

“These informal sessions are being held by my office and staff to give another opportunity for taxpayers to discuss options to avoid tax foreclosure,” said Treasurer Eric R. Sabree. “We understand that many hard working people have experience financial difficulties and have fallen behind on paying property taxes. We are very glad to partner again with WCCCD to make Saturday hour available so that people will not have to take off work. We want to do everything possible to prevent foreclosures and help the residents of Wayne County.”

February Taxpayer Saturdays Schedule at Wayne County Community College Campuses:

Feb. 4

Northwest Campus, Media Center, 8200 West Outer Dr. in Detroit

Feb. 11

Downriver Campus, Ray Mix Community Room, 21000 Northline Rd. in Taylor

Feb. 18

Eastern Campus, Cooper Community Room, 5901 Conner in Detroit

Feb. 25

Downtown Campus, Frank Hayden Community Room, 1001 West Fort St. in Detroit

The sessions, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will walk taxpayers through foreclosure prevention options. They will also have a host of public-private alliance organizations on hand to provide free financial counseling, assistance with energy bills, home financing and related services.

Sabree added that anyone who is concerned about foreclosure does not need to wait for the Taxpayer Saturday meetings. Homeowners can contact the Treasurer’s office during regular business hours for personalized attention to their case.

“We had a great turnout for our show cause hearings and many entered into payment plans or paid their taxes in full. We do not want to foreclose on any homes,” said Sabree. “If someone ignores the process and our help, then we have no choice but to uphold state law.”

Any resident owing 2016 and prior year’s taxes is encouraged to attend a Taxpayer Assistance Saturday. If you are able to pay your back taxes, please be prepared to bring a money order or cashier’s check for onsite payments (made payable to the Wayne County Treasurer. No cash will be accepted).

If homeowners are unable to attend a Taxpayer Assistance Saturday, you may seek information on assistance programs offered by the Treasurer’s Office. Information on these programs and meeting location maps are available on the Treasurer’s website http://www.treasurer.waynecounty.com. Questions can be emailed to taxinfo@waynecounty.com or by calling 313-224-5990.

