Betsy DeVos, Trump’s Pick For Education Secretary, Clears Senate Committee

Betsy DeVos, the billionaire President Donald Trump nominated for Education Secretary, passed the senate committee process on Tuesday afternoon, advancing to a full vote in the Senate, The New York Times reports.

Republicans cleared the path for DeVos with a party-line vote of 12, while 11 Democrats voted against her. Democratic committee members previously delayed voting efforts in order to review paperwork DeVos submitted to the Office of Government Ethics, the Huffington Post reports.

On Tuesday, DeVos was accused of plagiarizing two quotes on a written questionnaire submitted to the appointing committee.

DeVos’s confirmation process has been heavily contended. Multiple Democrats on the committee, including Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.) and Sen. Al Franken (D-Mn.) used the first few days of deliberations to grill DeVos about her qualifications, or lack thereof.

DeVos, an advocate of private and charter schools, has never held a formal position in the public school system and is a known opponent of teachers’ unions. Several protests urging a recall of DeVos’s nomination have broken out across the country and civil rights groups have also spoken out in dissent.

SOURCE: The New York Times, Huffington Post

