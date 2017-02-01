LifeStyle
Beyoncé Announces That She Is Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé shared some epic news on Instagram today, the first day of Black History Month: She is pregnant!

The pop icon posted a beautiful portrait of her blossoming belly, with a caption that hints at even bigger news — is Bey having twins?

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she writes. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

We can’t contain our excitement. Congrats to Queen Bey, Jay Z and Blue Ivy on their growing family.

