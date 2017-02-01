National News
Black History Fact of The Day

AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle Digital Editor
Black History Month began as “Negro History Week,” which was created in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, a noted African-American historian, scholar, educator, and publisher. It became a month-long celebration in 1976. The month of February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. #BHM

