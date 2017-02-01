Children’s Hunger Radiothon seeks Hunger Heroes

Children’s Hunger Radiothon benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank

104.3 WOMC will be broadcasting live from the Gleaners Detroit Distribution Warehouse, asking listeners to donate and help Gleaners continue its wide-reaching School Food Mobile Pantry program.

All donors who pledge an annual commitment of $20/month or a one-time gift of $240+ will become a Hunger Hero and receive an official Children’s Hunger Radiothon insulated tote bag courtesy of Milk Means More.

Throughout the Children’s Hunger Radiothon supporters at the Hunger Hero level will have an opportunity to win hourly prizes. A special meet-and-greet with Pistons Legend Earl Cureton from 4-5pm at the Kroger in Royal Oak gives shoppers a chance to win one of three prizes:

$500 Kroger shopping spree

Autographed Andre Drummond jersey

Autographed Andre Drummond basketball

During the Radiothon, $1 = 6 meals for a hungry child thanks to Kroger, the Match Partner.

WHO : 104.3 WOMC – Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan – Kroger

WHEN : Thursday, February 2, 2017

6:00am – 7:00pm

WHERE :  Gleaners Community Food Bank – Detroit Distribution Warehouse

2131 Beaufait St, Detroit, MI 48207

 Kroger Marketplace (3pm – 5pm)

2200 E Twelve Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Gleaners’ School Food Mobile Pantry program reaches hungry children at 78 school sites in five counties (Livingston, Oakland, Wayne, Monroe and Macomb). Each distribution provides 75 to 100 families with up to 35 pounds of fresh fruit, vegetables, grains, protein and other nutritious food. Hungry kids need food to thrive.

To make a donation:

Call 1-855-315-FOOD (3663)

Visit GCFB.org/hungerhero.

Follow along or join the conversation on social media by using #HungerHero

