Let Freedom Sing! MLK Day celebration

Several area choirs joined forces to celebrate the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Jan. 16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, in the Hill District, with the goal of blurring the geographic, demographic and economic lines separating urban and suburban Pittsburgh, and combating hunger. Funds raised benefited the Food Bank of Greater Pittsburgh. The more than 140-member MLK Festival Choir included the Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh CAPA High School Chorus, the Franklin Regional High School Chorus, the Lemington Chorale, the McKeesport Area High School Choir and the Riverview High School Choir.

