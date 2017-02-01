Ring the alarm! Queen B is pregnant… With twins!

By Alisha Dixon

Today via Instagram, Beyoncé announced Blue Ivy’s going to be a big sister! In the announcement, Knowles-Carter revealed she is expecting, not one, but two babies!

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Congrats!

