Schools of All Types Celebrate School Choice at Large Rally in Detroit

Dr. Steve Perry will headline the rally timed to coincide with National School Choice Week

DETROIT – Dr. Steve Perry will join hundreds of students, parents, teachers, and community leaders from all forms of schools to celebrate National School Choice Week in Detroit.

On Friday, January 27 at 1:30 p.m., nearly 400 attendees are expected to gather at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to represent their chosen schools and raise awareness in the community about the excellent options available to students in Detroit.

The goal of the event is to increase awareness of school choice in Detroit and spotlight what is working well around the city. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (January 22-28, 2017), which will feature more than 21,000 events across the country.

“It doesn’t matter whether a student attends a public, private, or online school,” said Ben DeGrow of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. “Detroit families need even more access to quality educational options like those represented at our event.”

Dan Quisenberry of the Michigan Association of Public School Academies added, “What matters is that every child has the opportunity to attend a school that serves them as an individual and meets the unique needs and talents they bring to the classroom.”

Event organizers include Mackinac Center, Michigan Catholic Conference, Michigan Association of Public School Academies, and Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 21,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: