The Jesus Movement in Pittsburgh

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal church, will visit Pittsburgh to celebrate Absalom Jones Day and to join the bishop, leaders and worshipers of the wider church to lift up the Jesus Movement in Southwestern Pennsylvania, Feb. 3-5.

Bishop Curry will lead worship, preach, listen and speak at a series of events centered around two themes central to his ministry: evangelism and racial reconciliation.

Pittsburgh is honored to be chosen to host the first of five revivals he will conduct in dioceses throughout the Episcopal Church.

All are welcomed to join the presiding bishop on his pilgrimage.

