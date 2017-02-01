Turn Your Sex Life All The Way Up With Our 28 Days Of Sex Challenge

Source: InteractiveOne / InteractiveOne
At HB, our New Years Resolution wasn’t diet or exercise based (even though those are all GREAT goals), but instead, we focused on making 2017 the year of the best sex of our life
. Our mission of sexiness filled the site with loads of steamy
content, including why masturbation is important
, interviews with a Dr. on how to amp up your low libido
, and an intro to polyamory 101
.
For February, we are encouraging you beauties to incorporate what you’ve learned in January into your daily lives with our 28 Days Of The Best Sex Of Your Life calendar.
The calendar includes tips and tricks you can do every day of the month to make February a little bit hotter.
And don’t worry single ladies, there are some solo-tips in there you can use (yes, you can be bad all by yo’ self).
Print it out, and hang it at your cubicle, in your bathroom, in your bedroom, or stash it in your purse.
Happy Sexy February!
Download Your Sex Calendar Here
Are you taking the challenge?
MORE SEXY CONTENT
Equality Is The New Sexy: Studies Show Sharing Housework With Your Partner Leads To A Better Sex Life
How Sex Boosts Your Productivity At Work
Advice For Women In A Sexless Marriage
Vaginal Dryness? Low Libido? Here’s How Hormones Affect Our Sex Drive
More Sex Before Conceiving May Lead To Healthier Pregnancies, Research Finds
Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby: Crucial Bedroom Conversations To Have With Your Partner
Girl Get Yours: What Positions Are Best For Female Orgasm?
Just What The Doctor Ordered: The 5 Health Benefits Of An Orgasm
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos
100 photos Launch gallery
1.
1 of 100
2.
2 of 100
3.
3 of 100
4.
4 of 100
5.
5 of 100
6.
6 of 100
7.
7 of 100
8.
8 of 100
9.
9 of 100
10.
10 of 100
11.
11 of 100
12.
12 of 100
13.
13 of 100
14.
14 of 100
15.
15 of 100
16.
16 of 100
17.
17 of 100
18.
18 of 100
19.
19 of 100
20.
20 of 100
21.
21 of 100
22.
22 of 100
23.
23 of 100
24.
24 of 100
25.
25 of 100
26.
26 of 100
27.
27 of 100
28.
28 of 100
29.
29 of 100
30.
30 of 100
31.
31 of 100
32.
32 of 100
33.
33 of 100
34.
34 of 100
35.
35 of 100
36.
36 of 100
37.
37 of 100
38.
38 of 100
39.
39 of 100
40.
40 of 100
41.
41 of 100
42.
42 of 100
43.
43 of 100
44.
44 of 100
45.
45 of 100
46.
46 of 100
47.
47 of 100
48.
48 of 100
49.
49 of 100
50.
50 of 100
51.
51 of 100
52.
52 of 100
53.
53 of 100
54.
54 of 100
55.
55 of 100
56.
56 of 100
57.
57 of 100
58.
58 of 100
59.
59 of 100
60.
60 of 100
61.
61 of 100
62.
62 of 100
63.
63 of 100
64.
64 of 100
65.
65 of 100
66.
66 of 100
67.
67 of 100
68.
68 of 100
69.
69 of 100
70.
70 of 100
71.
71 of 100
72.
72 of 100
73.
73 of 100
74.
74 of 100
75.
75 of 100
76.
76 of 100
77.
77 of 100
78.
78 of 100
79.
79 of 100
80.
80 of 100
81.
81 of 100
82.
82 of 100
83.
83 of 100
84.
84 of 100
85.
85 of 100
86.
86 of 100
87.
87 of 100
88.
88 of 100
89.
89 of 100
90.
90 of 100
91.
91 of 100
92.
92 of 100
93.
93 of 100
94.
94 of 100
95.
95 of 100
96.
96 of 100
97.
97 of 100
98.
98 of 100
99.
99 of 100
100.
100 of 100