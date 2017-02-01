Home

Yates’ firing raises questions about tolerance of dissent

Posted 5 hours ago.


Eric Tucker and Saduie Gurman, Associated Press Writers
Leave a comment

FILE - In this June 28, 2016, file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at the Justice Department in Washington. On Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending refugee ban. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

 In this June 28, 2016, file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at the Justice Department in Washington. On Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending refugee ban. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s abrupt, late-night firing of the acting attorney general sends a message to his future Cabinet about his tolerance for public dissent.

Trump fired Sally Yates after she refused to let the Justice Department defend his immigration orders in court.

The president will soon have in place appointees who will be less likely to publicly disagree with him. But his swift firing of an Obama holdover also shows how he moves aggressively to ensure his directives are carried out, even at agencies like the Justice Department that cherish their independence.

Bill Baer, a Justice official during the Obama administration, says it’s worrisome that Trump views the department as a weapon to go after opponents.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says the department’s job is to execute the president’s orders.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

100 photos Launch gallery

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

Continue reading Yates’ firing raises questions about tolerance of dissent

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now