19 Yr. Old Woman Fights to Run for City Council in GA

#NotTooYoungToRun – Her Opponent Issues Legal Challenge – Says She is “Too Young”

Press Conference, Thursday 11:30 am, Steps of Historic DeKalb County Courthouse, GA

Attorney Volunteers to help Nineteen-Year-Old Female Candidate

Marvin Arrington, Jr., of Arrington & Phillips, LLP is Volunteering to Help Candidate Mary Pat Hector Stay on the Ballot for Stonecrest City Council.

Breaking — Clarkston Mayor Supports her Right to Run

Marvin Arrington Jr., an attorney with Arrington & Phillips, LLP, who is volunteering to represent nineteen-year-old Mary-Pat Hector, will join his client as well as supporters for a press conference this Thursday outside the DeKalb County Courthouse. Hector, a student at Spelman College and a nationally recognized youth leader, faces a legal challenge to her right to run for office due to discrimination of her age.

“It is a shame that in 2016, Women & Minorities are still fighting for Access to the ballot — the U.S. and Georgia Constitutions are clear that candidates are eligible if they are of voting age (i.e. 18 years old),” said Arrington Jr. SB208 which created the City of Stonecrest also states that candidates must be of voting age to be qualified.

“Mary Pat Hector is a qualified candidate for City Council of Stonecrest, and we look forward to defeating this desperate attempt at voter suppression,” said Arrington Jr., who also serves as a Fulton County Commissioner.

“I think we should have more young candidates, anyone who is eligible to vote should be qualified to be a candidate,” said Mayor Ted Terry, of Clarkston, Georgia who will be at the hearing on February 9, 2017, to support Hector’s right to be a candidate.

“We will not let down the legacy of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Blanche Kelso Bruce, P.B.S. Pinchback, and Carol Mosley Braun, Martin Luther & Coretta Scott King, and Ralph Abernathy,” concluded Arrington. “We will fight for her right to be a candidate and the public’s right to choose her as the candidate of their choice,” said Arrington, Jr.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: