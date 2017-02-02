Covenant House annual ‘Share Your Love’ event supports at-risk yotuh

Covenant House Michigan (CHM), a safe and supportive sanctuary for homeless and at-risk young adults, is hosting its annual Share Your Love Open House, an opportunity to open your heart to CHM’s residents who so desperately need it. The public is invited to tour the campus, get involved in volunteer projects and most importantly, meet and spend quality time with the young men and women who call CHM their home.

An estimated 5,000 youth in metro Detroit wander the street on any given night in search for a warm bed, a hot meal and someone to care. CHM provides homeless, runaway and at-risk youth ages 18-24, with shelter, educational and vocational programs, as well as other support services to help them overcome hurdles such as homelessness, unemployment, inadequate education, violence, drugs and gangs and redirect them onto a path towards meaningful and successful adulthood. CHM served over 6,000 youth last year alone.

WHERE: Covenant House Michigan 2959 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Detroit, MI 48208

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 anytime between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

DETAILS: Visitors are encouraged to bring a Valentine’s Day card for the residents and a suggested $14 to help support CHM programs is appreciated. CHM will have donation sorting and organizing for individuals or groups to take part. During the event, guests are invited to join the CHM Street Outreach Team for an overview and tour of its work serving homeless youth throughout metro Detroit.

WHO: Individuals, families, organizations, clubs, and church/religious groups are all encouraged to participate. This event is open to the public on a walk-in basis but RSVPs for groups are appreciated. RSVP to Melissa Golpe at 313-463-2005 or mgolpe@covenanthouse.org.

###

About Covenant House Michigan:

Since 1997, Covenant House Michigan has helped thousands of homeless and at-risk young people annually. In addition to food and shelter, Covenant House provides job development services and crisis intervention to its residents and other young people. The agency operates an outreach van that drives through metro Detroit-area neighborhoods and offers on the spot assistance to homeless young adults and accompanying children. Covenant House Michigan spearheaded four-second chance high schools, Covenant House Academy (authorized through Grand Valley State University), to offer dropouts and at-risk youth the opportunity to obtain a high school diploma. Over 900 youth are enrolled each year. For more information on Covenant House Michigan, call (313) 463-2000 or visit www.covenanthousemi.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: