Earned Income Tax Credit signs signal larger tax refunds

Each year, up to $80 million goes unclaimed by Detroit taxpayers. Some taxpayers can receive more back from Uncle Sam than they paid

Following the launch of an expanded outreach and education campaign to help thousands of eligible Detroiters get a larger tax refund, the first of 27 EITC billboards promoting the program are being installed across the city. All of the billboard space is being provided to the city free of charge by OUTFRONT Media.

An estimated 26,000 Detroit households are eligible and do not apply for the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit, leaving upwards of $80 million dollars unclaimed. With its new outreach efforts, the City of Detroit and its partners will encourage Detroiters to file a tax return to claim the credit. The AAS will train more than 500 volunteers to assist with free tax preparation at sites across the City.

In just two days, more than 2,000 Detroiters signed up for free tax preparation services.

The first billboards will be installed at the following locations:

1107- E. 8 Mile w/o Boulder

1152- Oakland n/o Manchester

1228- Van Duke n/o Merkel

1385- Gratiot n/o Waltham

1419- Chalmers & Promenade

1429- Hayes & Faircrest

1430- Hayes & Faircrest

1433- Harper ave s/o Whittier

1464- E. I-94 & Park Dr

1502- Conner w/o Maiden

1521- E. Warren w/o Lodewyck

1651- E. Jefferson & Holcomb

1682- Gratiot n/o S. I-75

2354- Grand River & Canfield

2375- Grand River & Plymouth

2391- Grand River & Ardmore

2439- W. 8 Mile w/o Wyoming

2457- W. 7 Mile E/o Harlow

2461- W. 7 Mile E/o Stahelin

2477- W. McNichols E/o Biltmore

2504- Fenkell & Provost

2522- Puritan E/o James Couzens

2624- Joy E/o Alpine

2681- W. Warren & I-94 Svc Dr

2720- Michigan W/o Apple

2739- Michigan W/o Tillman

2915- Greenfield s/o 7 Mile

Eligibility and benefits of filing

The EITC is available to working families and individuals who meet certain income requirements. The amount of the EIC depends on income, filing status and number of qualifying children claimed as dependents on the taxpayer’s tax return. To receive the credit, you must file a tax return, even if you do not owe any tax or are otherwise not required to file.

For example, a single individual age 25-64 with no children who works a part-time, minimum wage job and earned $8,300 in 2016, could get back as much as $500. A family consisting of a married couple with three or more children who files a joint return, with combined income of $23,000, would receive the maximum EIC of $6,269. In some cases, eligible taxpayers may receive more in their refund than they paid in federal taxes.

Detroiters looking for more information on how to take advantage of the EITC can visit http://www.DetroitMI.Gov/eitc

