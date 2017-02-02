Employment Opportunities 2-1-17

Radiologist

Emergency and Telemedicine

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Radiologist – Emergency and Telemedicine in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, to cover high volume emergency and teleradiology service, during evening and night shifts, for UPMC and other affiliated locations; provide readings on emergent cases within the Abdominal Imaging Section of the Emergency and Teleradiology Division; use medical imaging technologies, such as X-rays, CT scan and MRIs, to diagnose and make treatment decisions regarding patients’ health problems. Must have medical degree or foreign equivalent; must have completed a Residency in Radiology; must have completed a one-year Abdominal Imaging fellowship or, in lieu of fellowship, must have two years of experience in abdominal imaging or emergency teleradiology; must be Board eligible or Board certified by the American Board of Radiology; and must have a valid PA medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1700005J in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Radiologist in Allegheny and Butler Counties, Pennsylvania, to provide subspecialty abdominal imaging services approximately 50% of the time – remaining time shall be spent performing general radiology duties, including fluoroscopy, minor percutaneous interventions, basic neuro MRI, and basic nuclear medicine; monitor and diagnose illnesses and injuries utilizing the results from computed tomography (CT) scans, ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging technology (MRI), a radiography, nuclear medicine, radiography and fluoroscopy. Must have medical degree or foreign equivalent; must have completed a Residency in Radiology; must have completed a one-year Fellowship training in Abdominal Imaging; must be Board eligible or Board certified by the American Board of Radiology; and must have a valid PA medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1700005L in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Senior LNG Process Engineer

Chester LNG, LLC seeks Senior LNG Process Engineer in Moon Township, PA to perform complex process design and analysis of Liquefied Natural Gas deliverables, such as conceptual designs, process simulations, heat and material balances, P&ID (Process and Instrument Drawing) and PFD (Process Flow Diagram) development, piping designs, and process safety management. Duties include: (i) preparing conceptual studies, cost and planning studies, layouts, design calculations, and equipment and material specification; (ii) communicating technical solutions and concepts to other engineers and non-engineers; (iii) ensuring effective change management; (iv) assuming responsibility for cost, schedule, quantity, and budget control; (v) mentoring junior Process Engineers; and (vi) acting as the Process Engineering Lead for projects as assigned, and lead process hazard analysis. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering or foreign equivalent. Must have five (5) years of experience as a process engineer. Experience must include: (i) process and utility design and unit operations; (ii) specific process experience in cryogenics, LNG, and gas liquefaction; (iii) performing simulations using HYSYS; (iv) developing heat, material balance and process data sheets; (v) developing PFDs and P&IDs for LNG facilities; and (vi) performing process design. Mail resume to: Tom O’Brien, Recruiter/HR Generalist, Chester LNG, LLC, 1555 Coraopolis Heights Road, Moon Township, PA 15108.

Seneca Valley School District Elementary Principal

12-mo. position, grades 5-6 at Evans City Middle School available immediately; 505 students; salary regionally competitive; PA Principal K-12 certification required; elem. admin. experience preferred; experience with curriculum alignment and data driven decision making, evaluating quality teaching, technology, and strong leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Submit required information to: https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Applications accepted until February 21, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

12-mo. position, grades 5-6 at Haine Middle School available immediately; 620 students; salary regionally competitive; PA Principal K-12 certification required; elem. admin. experience preferred; experience with curriculum alignment and data driven decision making, evaluating quality teaching, technology, and strong leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Submit required information to: https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Applications accepted until February 21, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

POLICE OFFICERS

CITY OF ALIQUIPPA

Qualified persons are invited to apply to the City of Aliquippa Civil Service Commission to take competitive examinations leading to eligibility for appointment as a Police Officer in the City of Aliquippa Police Department. An application form may be obtained beginning January 30, 2017 at the City Building, 581 Franklin Avenue, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Completed applications must be returned by 4:00 PM, February 14, 2017 with a $35.00 non-refundable application fee payable to the City of Aliquippa.

REQUIREMENTS: At the time of application applicants are required to be Act 120 Certified or have successfully completed Act 120 Training with the State Exam successfully completed by date of conditional hire, have a high school diploma or GED, be a minimum of 18 years of age, hold a valid motor vehicle operator’s license issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, be a U.S. Citizen and be physically and mentally fit to perform duties of a police officer. Successful applicants must meet all other Civil Service requirements.

Women and Minorities Are Encouraged to Apply. EOE

MEDICAL UNIT CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

ALLEGHENY COUNTY JAIL

The Allegheny County Jail is accepting applications for Registered Nurse, Mental Health Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, and Pharmacy Technician. Effective January 30, 2017, candidates offered employment may be eligible for a signing bonus and retention payments totaling $2,125.00 over a three year period. Terms and conditions of the program will be provided at time of interview. For application requirements, job description, and salary information please visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careers

CITY OF WASHINGTON

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

TREASURER’S OFFICE – TAX CLERK

Responsible for collecting taxes and posting payments.

Hours are Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Benefit package included.

Employment Applications may be obtained at:

City Hall

55 W. Maiden Street

Washington, PA 15301

From: 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday

Last Day To Submit Applications:

Friday, February 8, 2017

by 4:30 p.m.

City of Washington Residency Requirement:

Applicant must live within 7.5 miles of the

Washington County Courthouse

Located on S. Main St.,

Washington, PA

The City of Washington is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Michelle R. Sperl

City Clerk

CITY OF WASHINGTON

Finance

Quantitative Analytics and Model Development Analyst Senior

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Quantitative Analytics and Model Development Analyst Senior in Pittsburgh, PA to participate in all aspects of model validation activities. Specific duties include: (i) work with Model Owners and Specialists and independently perform validations of high impact models in compliance with OCC 2011 -12 and PNC’s Model Validation Policy and Guidelines; (ii) as member of the Model Risk Management Group (MRMG), provide oversight and execution to the model validation activities; (iii) collect data and assumptions used in models, including model output, in preparation for model validation; (iv) conduct robust and comprehensive model validation testing and analysis in accordance with PNC’s Model Validation Policy and Guidelines; (v) document and present model validation results to the head of the MRMG; and (vi) provide support/analysis on mortgage servicing models.

Master’s degree in Quantitative Finance, Statistics, Statistical Practice, Economics, Business or Mathematics plus 1 year of experience in a position requiring quantitative financial modeling or validation is required. Experience must include: (i) credit risk analysis, loss forecasting, and/or capital calculation; (ii) work with a financial services firm/organization focusing on analytic and modeling applications; (iii) SAS, R, VBA or Matlab for statistical modeling, simulation and large data set manipulation (data sets involving large numbers of records (>10K) or variables (>100)); (iv) development of testing methodologies and creation of working papers; and (v) scorecard assessments. Must have knowledge of modeling methodologies and designs and the impact of models on business decision-making.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at http://www.pnc.com using keyword 258077BR. PNC provides equal opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

