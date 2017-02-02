Great Winter Getaway Tips



(StatePoint) If you think winter is a great time to get out of town, you are not alone. More than 65 percent of respondents in a recent TripAdvisor survey said they were planning leisure travel for winter. And it’s no surprise that the same survey found the majority of destinations to be in warm weather locales.

Here are some smart tips to travel with style, comfort and ease this winter.

Weather Transitions

One of the best parts about winter vacations is the potential to leave your cooler climate for sunny skies and warmer weather. Don’t be caught by surprise in either direction of your trip. You may have to do some digging in the back of your closet for the essentials, so leave yourself plenty of time to pack. And don’t forget the sunscreen!

While a heavy coat may seem like a waste of suitcase space, be sure you have at least a jacket and one colder-weather outfit for the trip home so returning home is not a shock to the system.

Smart Accessories

Wear and pack smart accessories that look good and help you get where you’re going. Items with multi-functionality, that combine form with function, make traveling light easy.

One example is Casio’s line of EDIFICE timepieces, which feature both bold design and cutting edge technology. Engineered with a Smart Phone Link, Tough Solar Power and water resistance up to 100 meters, Casio’s EQB500 and EQB600 are useful, fashionable accessories no matter if you are touring a foreign city or relaxing at the beach. Their Bluetooth connection capabilities, and the Casio Watch+ App, makes swapping between the time of one’s current location and the time at home simple, so you don’t need to stress about setting alarms and other time settings. When traveling internationally it’s a simple operation to adjust the time to the current location and with a convenient 2-city display you can easily see the time at home.

Booking Smart

You can save money by avoiding the busiest winter travel times. Skip the holiday weekends and your prices on transit and accommodations will be much lower. You may want to buy travel insurance in order to cover any potential cancellations due to inclement weather. Lastly, consider destinations that are in their off-season — you’ll find better deals, shorter lines and a potentially more authentic experience.

By packing wisely and booking shrewdly, you can have a blast this winter with a great escape.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: