Legal Notices – Bids & Proposals 2-1-17

ALLIES & ROSS

MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

NORTHVIEW MIDRISE LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT INVESTOR AND/OR CONSTRUCTION AND/OR PERMANENT LENDER

RFP# 2017-18

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

NORTHVIEW MIDRISE LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT INVESTOR AND/OR CONSTRUCTIONAND/OR PERMANENT LENDER

RFP# 2017-18

The documents will be available no later than January 30, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., February 17, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/

Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor Boardroom

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 9, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

ARMDC has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, President & CEO

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 17-01

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

TO COORDINATE

PARATRANSIT SERVICE FOR

INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES

AND ELDERLY PERSONS IN ALLEGHENY COUNTY

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of the coordination and administration of Authority’s existing coordinated paratransit service for persons with disabilities and elderly persons in Allegheny County.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after January 25, 2017, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category of PSPT (Pro Paratransit) for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Catherine Terrill at (412) 566-5188.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 9:30 a.m., prevailing time, February 9, 2017 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, February 24, 2017, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Project may be financed jointly by the County of Allegheny, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with the guidelines and regulations of the FTA “Third Party Contracting Guidelines”, FTA Circular 4220.1F, as amended, and all other applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, as amended, implements positive affirmative action procedures to ensure that all Disadvantaged Business Enterprises have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts financed, in whole or in part, with federal funds provided under the proposed Agreement. In this regard, all recipients or contractors shall take all necessary and reasonable steps in accordance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, to ensure that DBEs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Recipients and their contractors shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, disability, national origin or sex in the award and performance of DOT assisted contracts.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-05-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-05-17

The documents will be available no later than January 30, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 17, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, February 9, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION FOR BIDS-TRASH COLLECTION

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive sealed bids for trash collection services for public housing sites located in East Bethlehen Township, Fredericktow, PA; Borough of Bentleyville, Bentleyville, PA; and, Borough of Canonsburg, Canansburg, PA, no later than 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at the Washington County Housing Authority, Central Office, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, Pennsylvania, at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bid packets should be clearly marked as “TRASH BID” on the sealed outside envelope.

Bid award (s) will be based on individual contracts per site locations for a three (3) year term effective April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2020.

Specifications and a form of bid contract may be obtained from Denise Galuppo 724-228-6060 Ext. 107 or Ext. 121, (TDD 724-228-6083) at the Authority offices during normal business hours.

A cashiers check or bank draft, payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid amount shall be furnished with bid.

No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days subsequent to the opening of the bid without the consent of the Washington County Housing Authority. The Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

In accordance to the law–Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Executive Order 11246, Sections 503 and 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, subject to the Requirements of Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended,–the Washington County Housing Authority does not discriminate in job employment, federal contracts or subcontracts, or housing programs due to race, color, religion, sex, handicap/disabled, national origin, or age.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

WASHINGTON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

STEPHEN K. HALL,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on February 22, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527, for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B16-12-105 Vacuum Street Sweepers

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on February 8, 2017 at Port Authority, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA. Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

January 19, 2017

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, February 16, 2017. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 A.M. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

SOUTH 10TH STREET BRIDGE REHABILITATION PHASE 2

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. MA11-3511

MPMS NO.: 79881

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings (Proposal Report) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

The anticipated Notice-to-Proceed for this project is April 17, 2017 and the project is to be completed by December 10, 2019.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR

GEESE CONTROL

SERVICES AT NORTH SHORE RIVERFRONT PARK & BIENNIAL CONDITION SURVEY OF WEST GENERAL ROBINSON STREET, NORTH SHORE AND LOT 1 GARAGES AND TRIBUTE TO CHILDREN

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County will receive proposals for Geese Control and Biennial Condition Survey Services as identified below. The Request for Proposals may be obtained after the date identified below from Taylor Blice -E-mail: tblice@pgh-sea.com.

Project: Geese Control Services at North Shore Riverfront Park

RFP Available: January 25, 2017

Date/Location for Proposals: 3:00 PM, Friday, February 17, 2017, Sports & Exhibition Authority, Attn: Taylor Blice, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Project: Biennial Condition Survey of the West General Robinson Street /North Shore /Lot 1 Garages and Tribute to Children

RFP Available: January 25, 2017

Date/Location for Proposals: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Sports & Exhibition Authority, Attn: Taylor Blice, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

