Passionate Speaker Nikki Shaun Taylor Celebrates Start of Career

It’s clear some people are put on this planet to help others, in an unselfish and sincere way, that touches on every aspect of their life. It would be difficult to find a woman who embodies that positive spirit more than public speaker and educator Nikki Shaun Taylor. Taylor is a woman who has devoted her considerable abilities to try to bring understanding to the Black community, with a focus on working with men and helping them improve their ability to communicate and overcome some of their more common problems, getting past them to positive outcomes. Local communities have met her talks with extreme enthusiasm.

“My assignment while on this earth is to teach people how to communicate from the inside out,” commented Taylor. “That’s a struggle for most men; not because they don’t want to or can’t, they simply have not been given permission to be whole emotional human beings. A space needs to be created for them to experience what that feels like and why it’s beneficial.”

To learn more visit www.nikkishauntaylor.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: