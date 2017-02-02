TODAY: Kasim Reed, Will Packer, others honored at /Say Yes to Victory Tour’ in Atlanta

TODAY: Kasim Reed, Will Packer Among Others Being Honored at Say Yes To Victory Tour In Atlanta

Author and Pastor Jared Sawyer Jr. has teamed with Morehouse College to present the Say Yes To Victory Tour in Atlanta, GA. Since the age of 5, and now 19, Jared Sawyer Jr. has taken millions in the world by storm as one of the most prominent young voices of this generation. Releasing his third bestselling book, WALKING IN VICTORY, in September of 2016, Atlanta is the 2nd stop of the Say Yes To Victory Tour happening on February 2nd from 7p.m. – 9p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College, located at 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314.

The Say Yes To Victory Tour is a series of one-night empowerment gatherings being held around the United States to declare victory. An event slated to be one of the most talked about events in Atlanta, the tour will honor The Honorable Kasim Reed, 59th Mayor of Atlanta and Will Packer, Emmy Nominated Producer. The special guest speaker is Renowned Preacher and FOX TV Personality Dr. Jamal Bryant and featuring musical performances by GRAMMY and Stellar award gospel artists. Special appearances include: D.C. Young Fly Comedian and Actor in the recent film Almost Christmas & Zo The Motivator Motivational Speaker and Protégé of Fast & Furious Actor Tyrese Gibson.

Sponsors for tour include: The American Heart Association, Morehouse College, Gerald A. Griggs Law Firm, C&C Entertainment Firm, Jennifer Williams State Farm Insurance Agency, William Gayleano & Sons Funeral Home, and the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport.

The event is free and open to the public. All are encouraged to attend this empowering, engaging, and star-studded event. Doors open at 6p.m. The event starts at 7p.m.

More information on the event can be found by visiting www.jaredsawyerjr.com or calling our offices at 404-375-2422.

Jared Sawyer Jr. is available for interviews with media outlets upon request. For Media Credentials please confirm attendance via: josiah@jaredsawyerjr.com ASAP!

