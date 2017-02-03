Project Green Light celebrates opening of 100th location; growth rate tripled since partnerships with DTE and Comcast

Detroit’s high-tech crime fighting program Project Green Light has just turned 100.

Today, Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig joined with community members to turn on the city’s 100th Green Light at the Seaway Market Place on W. Chicago on the city’s west side.

The Mayor and Chief launched Project Green Light Detroit one year ago this month as a partnership with the local business community to create safer neighborhoods. Participating businesses agree to install high-definition video cameras inside and out, as well as bright exterior lighting around the full exterior of the establishment. The video feed is monitored at the city’s Real Time Crime Center.

Since it was launched, Project Green Light has helped to bring about sustained reductions in violent crime at or near participating businesses. A recent analysis of reported crimes shows that the original 8 Green Light gas stations continue to see a nearly 40% reduction in violent crime. Newer Green Light businesses have experienced a roughly 20% average reduction in violent crime compared to the same time period the year before. Since Project Green Light has been up and running, the city has experienced a 40% reduction in carjackings, as well.

“The numbers show that Project Green Light is making a difference in reducing crime in our neighborhoods and more businesses are signing up than ever before,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “I hear stories all the time from residents I talk to about how they look for a green light when they are out at night.”

Green Light growing faster than ever

In September, the city announced a partnership with Comcast to provide businesses with an opportunity to install high-definition cameras at an affordable price that police can use to monitor and solve crimes in “real time.” The city also announced a partnership with DTE, which offered a significant rebate for new Green Light businesses that install their energy efficient LED lighting system.

Prior to those announcements, an average of five new Green Light businesses were going online each month. In the four months since the announcement with Comcast, that number has increased to an average of 15 per month and the Mayor said he expects it to average 20 per month going forward.

Chief: All Green Light 911 calls will be priority

As yet another incentive to join Project Green Light, Chief Craig also announced today that all 911 calls made from participating businesses will be dispatched as Priority One runs, whether the call is regarding a major crime or a minor one such as shoplifting or causing property damage.

“These business owners have stepped up in a big way to commit themselves to this program and the Detroit Police Department is going to support them,” Chief Craig said. “We want the all troublemakers in this town to understand that no level of bad behavior or criminal activity will be tolerated at any Green Light business.”

Comcast representatives said that they are proud of the results this partnership has created

“This milestone demonstrates the success of our partnership with the city to simplify enrollment in Project Green Light and make it more affordable for participants,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president of Comcast in Michigan. “We’re providing customers with a single point of contact for the sale, installation and support of Project Green Light, and as a result, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in interest and have connected dozens of new customers.”

Project Green Light successful in reducing violent crime

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: