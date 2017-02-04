Celebrate Black History Month at Charles Wright and Motown Museums free this weekend

Credit and Debit cardholders receive FREE general admission to select museums on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

Going out of town this weekend? Take a cultural adventure! Visit BankofAmerica.com/Museum for the full list of institutions participating in Museums on Us.

WHEN: Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

(and the first full weekend of each remaining month in 2017)

WHERE: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Motown Museum

Bank of America offers customers a way to celebrate the kick off of Black History Month, with free admission to local museums with Museums on Us. The program provides bank credit and debit cardholders free general admission to some of America’s favorite museums and cultural institutions. As part of Museums on Us, more than 175 of the country’s most prominent cultural institutions, across 109 cities in 33 states, welcome bank cardholders in for free on the first full weekend of each month. For more information about Museums on Us, including access to a full list and locations of participating museums while on-the-go, visit: http://museums.bankofamerica.com.

