City of Detroit to train community Emergency Response Team volunteers beginning Feb. 9

Training includes disaster preparedness, search & rescue, medical care

Are you interested in learning about basic medical treatment, disaster preparedness, or other life saving techniques? Would you like to be armed with this crucial training when your family or the community is in need? The City of Detroit Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHSEM) will hold its next 4-day training class for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers from Thursday, February 9, through Saturday, February 11, and Saturday, February 18, at Greater Grace Temple, located at 23500 W. Seven Mile Rd.

The free CERT training includes disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AED), how to bandage wounds, basic medical treatment such as how to treat burns, fractures, strains, and hypothermia, and other life-saving techniques. The training will be conducted by the Detroit Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Detroit Fire Department, and Detroit EMS.

The classes will be held February 9 and 10 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on Saturdays, February 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required. To register for the training, visit www.detroitmi.gov/dhsem and click on Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). For more information, call 313-596-1284.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: