Dingell Statement on MI Federal Court ruling on Trump’s banning Muslims and refugees

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) has released the following statement after Michigan U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts issued an injunction against President Trump’s Executive Order banning Muslims and refugees from entering the U.S.

“Today’s action by the federal court in Michigan is further evidence that President Trump’s Executive Order runs contrary to the Constitution of the United States. Within 24 hours of the initial Order, judges across the country issued injunctions to prevent further harm to lawful permanent residents and other visa holders entering the U.S., but people remain scared and confused.

“We have a moral responsibility to protect the constitutional pillars of our democracy, including freedom of religion and freedom of speech. The growing list of injunctions nationwide demonstrates that this ban is unconstitutional, harmful to our values as Americans and those who have trusted the laws of this country to seek safe haven on our shores.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: