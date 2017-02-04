Rep. John Lewis bets on Falcons to win

The talk these days on Capitol Hill is all about division and conflict…the titan match-up between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. It’s NFC versus AFC, best offense versus best defense, South versus North—a classic American showdown. Rep. John Lewis, definitely a man willing to test the odds, accepted the challenge and bet on the Atlanta Falcons to emerge as the champions of Super Bowl LI.

“Two of my colleagues reached out to me to take a chance on the Super Bowl,” said Rep. Lewis. “I warned them it wasn’t wise to bet against Atlanta, but they insisted. They think experience will win over the rising star. I reminded them that a rising star can be blinding. They told me to check their team’s record, consult the history. That’s when I knew we had it in the bag. I’d match Atlanta’s history against the best any day. Only time will tell, but it may be time for America’s team to move South for the winter. Rise up, Falcons!”

“With four Super Bowl titles under our belt and an impressive 14-2 season this year, I have no doubts: the Patriots are going to bring another Vince Lombardi Trophy back to New England. I look forward to another year of bragging rights over Congressman Lewis and all of my colleagues who aren’t fortunate enough to be a part of Pats Nation,” said Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI). “Go Pats!”

Rep. Langevin bet Rep. Lewis a sumptuous New England lobster dinner, and Rep. Lewis bet a signed copy of a historic Life magazine featuring Atlanta’s world-class civil rights history.

When the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons go head to head on Sunday,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said, “I’m confident that the Patriots will do their job,” said Moulton. “So I’m very excited to welcome Congressman Lewis to Massachusetts for a Day of Service.”

Rep. Moulton bet Rep. Lewis a service day in each other’s district. If the Falcons win, Rep. Moulton will help out somewhere in Atlanta’s 5th, and if the Pats win, Rep. Lewis will travel to Massachusetts to lend a hand.

May the best team win!

