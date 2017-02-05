Griffin appointed education dean at AME University in Liberia

Pittsburgh native Dr. Jerome Griffin has been appointed Dean of the College of Education at African Methodist Episcopal University in Liberia West Africa. Dr. Griffin formerly served as the Dean of the College of Education at William V.S. Tubman University in

The Southeastern region of Liberia as well. He also served as the Assistant Dean Campus Director at Springfield College in Springfield Mass. from 2005-2010

Dr. Griffin attended Portland State University where he received a B.S. degree in Political Science. He also attended Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California where he received a M.A. Degree in Public Policy. He also completed his Doctoral degree in Higher Education and Organizational Development from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

Dr. Griffin also completed a Post Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Ghana at Legon in Accra Ghana W. Africa. Dr. Griffin also served Honorably in the United States Marine Corps and is a Vietnam Era Veteran.

