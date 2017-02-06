Atlanta Fair to open its gates February 24 – April 2

Fair-goers are invited to experience new rides, delicious treats, entertainment and more!

Come one, come all! Preparing for its annual return, the Atlanta Fair will open its gates Friday, February 24 – Sunday, April 2 for fun-seekers of all ages! Area residents in search of thrilling adventure, lively entertainment and fresh funnel cakes are encouraged to join the festivities, perfect for families and friends! As a special kick-off bonus, guests may purchase advance fair entrance fees only 50 cents until noon Friday, February 24!

Atlanta’s favorite fair is back and fair gurus from near and far are invited to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience! All season long, guests can expect to be dazzled by vibrant displays and lights and partake in a variety of interactive games. Those in search of soaring thrillers will be able to climb aboard one of the many attractions, including the Towering Ferris Wheel, Flying Dutchman, 45-foot Ring of Fire and for the first time ever, the Inversion, a twisty sky-high tower that will have adrenaline junkies spinning and twirling into the crisp spring air! Foodies can also indulge in the endless supply of all-time classics, like fluffy cotton candy, candy apples, elephant ears and more!

Standard fair entrance fees are $1 for children shorter than 42”. For guests taller than 42”, fair entrance fees are $3 (Monday – Thursday); $5 (Friday, Saturday afternoon and Sunday) and $8 (Saturday evening). Midway ride tickets can be purchased for $1.25 each and unlimited ride armbands are available for $25 each. To purchase tickets, visit atlantafair.com.

WHAT: The 2017 Atlanta Fair

WHEN: Friday, February 24 – Sunday, April 2

Monday-Friday: 5-10 p.m.

Saturday: 1-11 p.m.

Sunday: 1-11 p.m.

*No entrance after 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Turner Field – Grey Lot

655 Central Ave SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

HOW: Guests may purchase tickets online or at the gate. For online admission, visit atlantafair.com. Discount offer valid until noon Friday, February 24.

Fair Entrance Fees are as follows:

Monday – Sunday: $1 for guests under 42”

Monday – Thursday: $3 for guests 42” and taller

Friday, Saturday Matinee (1-5 p.m.) and Sunday: $5 for guests 42” and taller

Saturday Evening (5-10 p.m.): $8 for guests 42” and taller

Midway Ride Tickets are as follows:

Monday – Sunday: $1.25 each

Unlimited Ride Armbands ($25 each) sold during the following sessions:

Monday – Friday: 5-10 p.m. (not sold after 9 p.m.)

Saturday: 1-6 p.m. (not sold after 5 p.m.)

Parental Escort Policy in Effect

Children under the age of 16-years-old must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday evenings. One adult may escort up to four youth. All guests must be able to present a valid Georgia or government issued photo ID.

Contact

Austin Northenor

BRAVE PR

Phone: 404.233.3993

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: