Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan illuminates Detroit skyline with red hearts to support American Heart Month

Two giant, red hearts will span 10-stories across Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s downtown Detroit headquarters throughout February in support of the American Heart Association’s month-long initiative to raise awareness of heart health. The hearts adorn both the north and south sides of the building. For the fifth year in a row, Blue Cross will use LED lights as part of its approach to a green campus. In addition, Blue Cross will illuminate the penthouse of its offices in the 500/600 tower at the GM Renaissance Center in red.

In the United States, someone dies from a heart disease-related event every 60 seconds, making it the leading cause of death for both men and women. By 2030, heart disease cases in Michigan are projected to rise from 600,000 to 2.9 million.

Blue Cross hopes the light displays remind Michigan residents to take care of their heart health. To reduce the risk of heart-related health complications, Michiganders should avoid smoking, get at least 30 minutes of exercise in each day and adopt a diet low in salt, as well as saturated and transfats. Individuals should also be aware of symptoms that can be experienced up to six weeks before a heart attack, including: shortness of breath and pressure or a squeezing sensation in the lower chest.

For more than 30 years, Blue Cross has developed a proud tradition of spotlighting important causes and special events with light displays. In addition to supporting American Heart Month, the headquarters is illuminated with pink ribbons each October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The lighting displays are one of many ways Blue Cross participates in community activities and contribute liveliness to downtown Detroit.

