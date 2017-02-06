Ethics Complaint Filed Against Gwinnett Commissioner Tommy Hunter

Complainant and her Attorneys to Hold Press Conference before next Gwinnett Commissioner Meeting

Monday, February 6, 2017

Today an Ethics Complaint was filed against Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter and delivered to Gwinnett County Attorney William J. Linkous III. The complaint alleges that Tommy Hunter’s behavior — — including calling Congressman John Lewis a “racist pig” – violated 3 parts of the Gwinnett County Code of Ethics. In addition, lawyers for the Complainant are asking that the County Ethics Board refer the matter to the Solicitor General of Gwinnett County so that she can determine if Mr. Hunter was in violation of misdemeanor law with one or more of his Facebook posts.

Complainant Nancie Turner visited Tommy Hunter’s Facebook page after hearing about his “racist pig” comment. She cites several instances of inappropriate, unbecoming and partisan comments made by Hunter which she alleges violate multiple provisions of the ethics code.

The Ethics Complaint is filed by two attorneys, Christine Anne Koehler and Helen Kim Ho, on behalf of complainant Nancie Turner. Ms. Turner and her attorneys will host a press conference at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, February 7th outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, and prior to the start of the Gwinnett County Commissioner Meeting.

Copies of the ethics complaint will be available at the press conference.

WHAT: Press Conference on Ethics Complaint Filed Against Gwinnett Commissioner Tommy Hunter

WHEN: Tuesday, February 7th, at 1:30 pm

WHERE: Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center (right outside the building by the Veterans Memorial), 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

WHO: Complainant Nancie Turner and her attorneys will be available. All media are invited to stay after the press conference to cover the Gwinnett County Commissioner meeting which will begin at 2:00 pm.

