Freedom House Detroit Loses HUD funding; programs for refugees at risk

As the nation reels from President Trump’s recent immigration ban, a decades-old Detroit organization providing critical services to refugees risks closing its doors after the loss of funding from the federal government. Freedom House Detroit is the only organization in the United States providing shelter, legal services and comprehensive social services at no charge and all under one roof for asylum seekers–refugees from around the world who are fleeing violence and persecution due to their political beliefs, religious affiliation, nationality, race or sexual orientation.

Loss of HUD Funding:

In December 2016, Freedom House was informed that its federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant would not be renewed due to shifting priorities. The organization’s current HUD grant expires March 31, 2017. Freedom House is appealing the decision, but must find alternative sources of funding while the appeal moves forward–and in the event that the rejection still stands. For 20 years, more than half of Freedom House’s budget has come through funding from HUD.

About the life-saving services at Freedom House:

Last year, Freedom House served 136 men, women and children from 26 countries, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, as well as Latin America and the Middle East.

93% of Freedom House’s clients exit the program into permanent, independent housing. Applicants are carefully screened to verify eligibility for political asylum.

An exceptional 86 percent of Freedom House Detroit clients are able to achieve political asylum status–much higher than the national average.

Services provided by Freedom House include temporary housing, food, and clothing; medical and behavioral health services; employment training, English as a Second Language and educational classes; and legal assistance in achieving political asylum status.

Although Freedom House will continue to provide full services to current residents, it has stopped accepting new U.S. cases until its financial situation is stabilized. Sadly, the organization has already had to turn away refugees in search of a safe place to stay.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: