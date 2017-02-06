‘Nah.’ New England Patriot Martellus Bennett Says No To Trump White House Visit

To the shock of millions, the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to rally and win Super Bowl LI in overtime over the Atlanta Falcons. They will be going to the White House to meet the president as is customary for Super Bowl winners.

Yet tight end Martellus Bennett confirms that he will not be among the men from his team to cross the Trump White House’s threshold.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Bennett told reporters after the Patriots’ overtime victory. “But I’m not going to go. Nah.” When asked why, Bennett responded, “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

If one does follow Bennett on Twitter, you’ll find that his #TheImaginationAgency produces children’s books and products with children of color at their center. He even co-authored Hey AJ, It’s Saturday, about a little black girl who uses her imagination to take her to new and exciting places.

America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

On Instagram, Bennett wrote his adorable 4-year-old daughter an open letter after President Trump won the election, and thought it didn’t call the president out by name, it definitely touched on issues like “love,” “accepting others as they are,” and “helping others in need.”

And if that wasn’t direct enough, last week, he said he would not be attending the White House fete “because I don’t support the guy in the house.”

So although New England’s quarterback Tom Brady, coach, Bill Belichik and owner Robert Kraft—rich white men all — have supported the current president, there is at least one on lily-white New England squad who does not. Congrats to him doubly.

