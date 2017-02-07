CITY OF WESTLAND

NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE TESTING

EMERGENCY DISPATCHERS

Notice is given that the City of Westland shall conduct Civil Service testing to create a list of qualified applicants for filling future emergency dispatcher positions. Qualified individuals must complete a job application, submit a resume and meet minimum qualifications. Minimum qualifications: successful completion of the 40-hour Basic Telecommunications course (Module 1) and/or Emergency Fire Dispatch training as approved by the State of Michigan preferred but not required, or prior experience as an Emergency Services Dispatcher or similar position; high school diploma or GED, type 35 wpm, speak and write English. Applicants must be able to multi-task, work in a high stress environment, work varying shifts, extended hours, overtime, weekends, nights and holidays. Convicted felons are prohibited from operation of LEIN system or systems that interface with the LEIN system. The City will limit Civil Service testing to the first fifty (50) applicants, based on date of submission of application and resume, who meet the minimum requirements. Competitive pay and comprehensive benefits package. Testing shall assess written and skills abilities. Application and resume along with 5 references accepted beginning 10:00 a.m. (EST), Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Office of Personnel, City Hall, City of Westland, 36300 Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185. The application process shall run from 10:00 a.m., February 6, 2017 through 4:00 p.m. (EST), Friday, February 24, 2017 after which time no applications shall be accepted. Application on City website, http://www.cityofwestland.com. EOE

