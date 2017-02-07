Peduto administration calls for targeted investigation into water issues

Office of Municipal Investigations to look into causes of flush and boil water advisory, and external auditor to study lead testing kits; Auditor General also to study PWSA operations
PITTSBURGH, PA – Mayor William Peduto has directed the Office of Municipal Investigations (OMI) to begin an investigation at the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (PWSA) to discover why the authority was forced to issue a flush and boil water advisory last week, causing upheaval for some 100,000 city residents.
With the approval and cooperation of the PWSA Board, OMI has been tasked with a targeted investigation to inform the causes of the irregularities in chlorine readings that led to the order, and inform City and PWSA officials on decisions regarding water testing in the future.
“This is not a fishing expedition. We simply want to discover what went wrong, and how to keep these events from happening again,” Mayor Peduto said.
The Administration is also coordinating with state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on an outside audit of the authority, which Pittsburgh City Council requested last week.
OMI will conduct interviews with PWSA employees to evaluate the operations and staffing of its water systems and testing, as well as the equipment the authority uses to filter and test its water. That may include looks into a possible system failure at the Highland Park reservoir; a failure by an authority chlorometer; and whether there were operator errors.
The investigation has already started. Separately the PWSA board, with the support of the Peduto Administration, will today be inviting the Auditor General to conduct its own performance investigations of authority operations.
“OMI’s role as an independent fact finder will provide a definitive factual report that can assist the Mayor, the PWSA Board and the Auditor General on critical next step decisions for the authority,” said Kevin Acklin, the Mayor’s Chief of Staff.
Additionally, the Mayor is calling for an audit of lead testing kits and results sent to authority customers. From January through December 2016 6,625 testing kits were ordered from the PWSA but less than half (3,100) were returned for review.
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos
100 photos Launch gallery
Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos
1.1 of 100
2.2 of 100
3.3 of 100
4.4 of 100
5.5 of 100
6.6 of 100
7.7 of 100
8.8 of 100
9.9 of 100
10.10 of 100
11.11 of 100
12.12 of 100
13.13 of 100
14.14 of 100
15.15 of 100
16.16 of 100
17.17 of 100
18.18 of 100
19.19 of 100
20.20 of 100
21.21 of 100
22.22 of 100
23.23 of 100
24.24 of 100
25.25 of 100
26.26 of 100
27.27 of 100
28.28 of 100
29.29 of 100
30.30 of 100
31.31 of 100
32.32 of 100
33.33 of 100
34.34 of 100
35.35 of 100
36.36 of 100
37.37 of 100
38.38 of 100
39.39 of 100
40.40 of 100
41.41 of 100
42.42 of 100
43.43 of 100
44.44 of 100
45.45 of 100
46.46 of 100
47.47 of 100
48.48 of 100
49.49 of 100
50.50 of 100
51.51 of 100
52.52 of 100
53.53 of 100
54.54 of 100
55.55 of 100
56.56 of 100
57.57 of 100
58.58 of 100
59.59 of 100
60.60 of 100
61.61 of 100
62.62 of 100
63.63 of 100
64.64 of 100
65.65 of 100
66.66 of 100
67.67 of 100
68.68 of 100
69.69 of 100
70.70 of 100
71.71 of 100
72.72 of 100
73.73 of 100
74.74 of 100
75.75 of 100
76.76 of 100
77.77 of 100
78.78 of 100
79.79 of 100
80.80 of 100
81.81 of 100
82.82 of 100
83.83 of 100
84.84 of 100
85.85 of 100
86.86 of 100
87.87 of 100
88.88 of 100
89.89 of 100
90.90 of 100
91.91 of 100
92.92 of 100
93.93 of 100
94.94 of 100
95.95 of 100
96.96 of 100
97.97 of 100
98.98 of 100
99.99 of 100
100.100 of 100
comments – Add Yours