10 Things to Stop Doing if You Want to Lose Weight

But there is hope. If you want to lose weight, simply find out which common weight-loss mistakes might be preventing you from getting the results you want. Then make simple changes to tweak your weight loss-plan and slim for good.

1. Stop choosing the wrong diet. How often have you chosen a diet because it worked for a friend? Perhaps you were inspired by a celebrity spokesperson? A diet might be perfect for someone else, but their needs, their lifestyle, and their food preferences could be completely different from yours.

Do this instead: Ask yourself five important questions about your diet history, medical background, and emotional support. The answers will help you to identify your specific needs as a dieter and help you choose the best weight-loss plan for you.

2. Stop setting unrealistic goals. Dieters are often highly motivated and full of excitement at the beginning of their weight-loss program. It is often during this phase that they set unrealistic goals for weight loss. But high expectations can cause weight gain when lack of progress leads to lack of motivation.

Do this instead: Learn how to set small goals that you’ll actually reach. These smaller steps provide a roadmap for your weight-loss journey. As you reach each small goal you get a boost of confidence, and you stay motivated on the way to your ultimate goal.

3. Stop using “lack of time” as an excuse. One of the most common barriers to weight loss is the belief that you don’t have enough time. One study found that 41 percent of women said lack of time was the reason that they didn’t eat better, and 73 percent of women said they didn’t exercise because their schedules were too busy. The bottom line is that if you want to lose weight, you have to find a way to make time for healthy activity.

Do this instead: Get out an old-fashioned paper calendar and find windows of time that are not consumed by absolute necessities. Then create a schedule for healthy weight-loss activities. Pen in the most important tasks and schedule everything else around them. Don’t be afraid to put other priorities on the back burner or ask for help (see item No. 4) so that you can take the time you need to make your health a top priority.

4. Stop isolating yourself. In a recent interview with Biggest Loser runner-up Hanna Curlee, she said that the most important thing she learned during her successful weight-loss experience was to ask for help. “I was ashamed to ask for help,” she said. “I could have called someone and reached out for help, but I thought I didn’t have anyone.” She realized later that she had friends and family who were willing and able to help her through her weight-loss journey.

Do this instead: Learn how to get diet support from family and friends. Take the time to identify your needs for yourself and then approach others for help. That way, you’ll be clear about defining specific ways in which they can help. Find friends at work, at the gym, in your neighborhood or even at church.

5. Stop underestimating your food intake. Do you really count all of your calories? Remember that even tiny 25-calorie nibbles here and there throughout the day can add up. Snacks count, food from your dining partner’s plate counts, and calories consumed during food preparation count. Your daily caloric intake might be significantly higher than you think.

Do this instead: Use a food tracker. Make your entries more accurate by purchasing an inexpensive food scale. The tool will allow you to report the exact size of each portion you consume.

