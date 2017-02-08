Arts & Culture Calendar

‘JOSH’

New Horizon Theater continues its 25th Anniversary Celebration with “Josh: The Black Babe Ruth” at The Falk School/University of Pittsburgh, 4060 Allequippa St., Oakland, through Feb. 12. The story is about Negro League baseball player Josh Gibson, whom some say died of a broken heart. As his good friend, pitching legend Satchel Paige, tries to shed light on the business of baseball, Gibson is determined to make it in the big leagues and show that he can rival the greats like Joe Dimaggio and Babe Ruth.

MCG Jazz

FEB. 10,11—Rufus Reid’s Tribute to Ray Brown with Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra at 8 p.m. Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists on the international jazz scene, will pay tribute to jazz master and Pittsburgh native Ray Brown in three distinct acts: to open, there will be a bass quintet, followed by a showcasing of Reid’s Out Front Trio to include songs arranged to pay tribute to Brown and to close, Reid will be joined by the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra.

