Bids and Proposals 2-8-17

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-05-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-05-17

The documents will be available no later than January 30, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 17, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, February 9, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Upper St. Clair School District will be accepting proposals for structured cabling and installation of wireless access points at Baker, Eisenhower and Streams Elementary Schools. A copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) may be downloaded at http://uscsd.org/rfp.

There is a mandatory site walkthrough on February 3, 2017 at 3:15 pm for Baker and Streams Elementary Schools and on February 6, 2017 at 3:15 pm for Eisenhower Elementary School. Please email Mr. Raymond Berrott at rberrott@uscsd.k12.pa.us if you plan on attending. Proposals are due by noon on February 24, 2017 and must be in the format and manner prescribed in the RFP.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and proposals.

Scott Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 14, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Carrick H. S.

Roof Replacement

General and Plumbing Primes

Pittsburgh Woolslair K-5 and Cupples Stadium

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pittsburgh King PreK-8 and

Pittsburgh Lincoln K-5

Various Asphalt and Concrete Projects

General Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 23, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

INVITATION TO BID

THE RIDC REGIONAL GROWTH FUND is soliciting proposals from qualified companies to perform Reroofing Construction at the RIDC – Westmoreland Site, Mt. Pleasant, East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, PA

Bids will be received at the RIDC Property Manager’s office at RIDC – Westmoreland, 1001 Technology Drive, Suite 1500, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666 no later than 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2017.

Bids are to be in sealed envelopes, the outside to clearly indicate that it is a sealed bid, the name of the bidder, the due date and time, and the project title: “SEALED BID – RIDC-W SUITE 1381 NEW ROOF PROJECT”.

Bid specs & plans may be obtained at cost from MAZZA DESIGN SOLUTIONS, LLC, 232 Center Grange Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001-1421, Phone 724-728-8111.

Each proposal shall be made upon forms provided and shall be accompanied by a bid bond, certified check, or cashier’s check in the amount of 10% of all the base and alternate bids. RIDC reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids or waive any informality in the bidding for any reason whatsoever. Bids may be held by RIDC for a period not to exceed one hundred twenty (120) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids prior to awarding the contract.

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING will be held on site at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2017.

The Project is funded by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). Pennsylvania Steel Products Procurement Act, Trade Practices Act and Americans with Disabilities Act apply to the project. Public Works Contractors’ Bond Law: Payment and Performance Bonds (100% of Contract Value) and a two (2) year Maintenance Bond are required on this project. The Prevailing Wage Determination Act is applicable for this project and notarized certified payrolls shall be properly executed and submitted for review and approval. Fidelity Bonds apply to the project. Insurance: Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Comprehensive General Liability Insurance, Property Damage Insurance, Identify Commonwealth as Additionally Insured. These Conditions to be incorporated into all construction contracts between RIDC and contractor, contractor and subcontractor(s), and subcontractor(s) and lower tiered subcontractor(s).

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Rental Assistance and Connections to Supportive Services for Individuals and Families with a History of Unhealthy Substance Use. Proposals are due by: 3 p.m. Eastern Time on March 13, 2017.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal 988 – Repair Main Entrance at Jones Hall – Allegheny Campus

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The assembly point will be front entrance to Jones Hall, 808 Ridge Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on February 22, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527, for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B16-12-105 Vacuum Street Sweepers

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on February 8, 2017 at Port Authority, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA. Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

NORTHVIEW MIDRISE LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT INVESTOR AND/OR CONSTRUCTION AND/OR PERMANENT LENDER

RFP# 2017-18

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

NORTHVIEW MIDRISE LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT INVESTOR AND/OR CONSTRUCTIONAND/OR PERMANENT LENDER

RFP# 2017-18

The documents will be available no later than January 30, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., February 17, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street, 9th Floor Boardroom

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 9, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

ARMDC has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, President & CEO

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR

GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR OCCUPIED REHABILITATION REBID

RFQ #2016-17 REBID

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC), the nonprofit real estate development instrumentality of The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP), hereby request responses from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

General Contractor for Occupied Rehabilitation Rebid

RFP #2016-17 REBID

The documents will be available no later than February 6, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., February 24, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Procurement Department

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre proposal meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street, 9th Fl. Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 16, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director,

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

President & CEO, Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Development of New HACP Website, Website Hosting & Maintenance Services Rebid

RFP# 800-50-16 Rebid

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Development of New HACP Website, Website Hosting & Maintenance Services Rebid

RFP# 800-50-16 Rebid

The documents will be available no later than February 6, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., February 24, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 16, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on March 7, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Science Labs & ADA Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

ADA Stage Lift

General Prime

Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8

Replace PA/Sound Systems / Emergency Generator

Electrical Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on February 6, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

