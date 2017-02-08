Business Calendar 2-8-17

Financial Statements Workshop

Feb. 8— the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will sponsor “Get Behind the Numbers and Increase Your Profits: Understanding Financial Statements Workshop,” 9 a.m. to noon, Room 108, Rockwell Hall, Duquesne University, 600 Forbes Ave., uptown. The workshop looks at two important financial statements: profit and loss statement and balance sheet. A representative from Wilke & Associates will offer clear examples for using these statements to make informed decisions, identify potential problems within a business and set realistic financial goals. Attendees will learn how they can be used to increase profits. Cost $45. For more information, call 412-396-1633

Bidding & Estimating Seminar

FEB. 8 & 9—The Allegheny County Penn State Extension office will host an Estimating and Bidding class for landscape contractors at the Energy Innovation Center, Suite A, 1435 Bedford Ave. in the Hill District. Participants will work through a spreadsheet using real-world examples to figure overhead costs of a landscape installation business, and will receive an electronic copy to adapt and use it for their own business. The class will also work together to create a bid for a small residential hardscape and plant installation job in detail, using the overhead costs determined on the first day of the class. The cost to attend this class is $200. Pre-registration and payment is required by Feb. 7. To register go to: http://extension.psu.edu/plants/green-industry. For more information, call 412-482-3454.

